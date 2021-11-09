Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.23%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

