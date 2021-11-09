Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,168 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $18,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 378.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 241,601 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 31.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

GPK stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

