Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 346,769 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 346,769 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $18,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 453,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 147,980 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,003,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 308,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,288,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,624,000 after acquiring an additional 594,646 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $119,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $225,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,173.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and sold 163,311 shares valued at $1,817,811. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

