Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $17.81 Million Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 401,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,807,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Privia Health Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $25,724,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $5,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $1,353,890,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $2,379,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $50.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $33,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $127,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

