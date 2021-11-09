Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS.

Shares of OCN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,420. The company has a quick ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. Ocwen Financial has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $340.40 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocwen Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 4,068.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Ocwen Financial worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

