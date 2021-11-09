Offerpad (OPAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Offerpad to post earnings of -0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OPAD opened at 7.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 9.32. Offerpad has a 12-month low of 6.80 and a 12-month high of 20.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPAD shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

