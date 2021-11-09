Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 107,437.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Okta by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Okta by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Okta by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Okta by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TenCore Partners LP bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $39,082,337 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $257.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.