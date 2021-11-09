Olaplex (OLPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OLPX opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.