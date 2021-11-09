Olaplex (OLPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OLPX stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLPX shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

