Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director William B. Skoglund Sells 4,557 Shares of Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $401.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 244,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 205,446 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 203,391 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,601,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

