Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

