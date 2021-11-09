OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s (OMVKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OMVKY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $64.58.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

