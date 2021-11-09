ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.890-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.80. 183,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,574,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.79. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $61.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

