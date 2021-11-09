ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OGS traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.44. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ONE Gas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of ONE Gas worth $21,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

