Only1 Market Cap Reaches $21.77 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 37% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Only1 has traded 90.5% higher against the dollar. Only1 has a market capitalization of $21.77 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00223036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00093212 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

