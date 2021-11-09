OpGen (OPGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect OpGen to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 906.54% and a negative return on equity of 99.01%. On average, analysts expect OpGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPGN stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.74. OpGen has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OPGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

