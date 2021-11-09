Oppenheimer Comments on CVS Health Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $93.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.56. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,706,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 74,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.