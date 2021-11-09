Oppenheimer Increases WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $42.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

