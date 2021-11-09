Oppenheimer Weighs in on Albemarle Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $307.00 price objective on the stock.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $278.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $113.07 and a twelve month high of $279.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.31 and its 200 day moving average is $201.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,341 shares of company stock worth $11,035,581 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,623,000 after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

