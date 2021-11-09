Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $94.74. 83,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,124,545. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.36.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

