OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $4.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.21.
OGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.
OGI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,732,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036,105. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $743.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.18. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.45.
About OrganiGram
