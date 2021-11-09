OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $4.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.21.

OGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

OGI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,732,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036,105. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $743.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.18. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 325,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 249,774 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 524,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 258,997 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

