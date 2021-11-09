Orient Walt 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $84,057.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded 49.6% lower against the US dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $84,057.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00075585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00079110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00100591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,161.03 or 0.99651252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,736.36 or 0.07027657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020371 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.