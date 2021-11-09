Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $369.16 million and approximately $64.68 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00050466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.57 or 0.00224266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00093008 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

