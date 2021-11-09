Ørsted A/S’s (DOGEF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of DOGEF opened at $136.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.36. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $128.06 and a 1-year high of $226.79.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

