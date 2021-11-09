Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.74

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.74 and last traded at $66.74, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTTR shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,054,000 after buying an additional 94,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 11.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,904 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

