Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after buying an additional 50,306 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,799,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OXM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.62. The stock had a trading volume of 60,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,375. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

