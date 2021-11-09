Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Upgraded by OTR Global to “Positive”

OTR Global upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) to a positive rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PANW. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $510.19.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $517.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $239.25 and a 1 year high of $519.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $487.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,441,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.