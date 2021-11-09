Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $2,655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $63,769,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,691,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPNG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

CPNG stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

