Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 4,755 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,755 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

CM opened at $118.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.95%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

