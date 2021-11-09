Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,003 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 654,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 279.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,218 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.32. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

