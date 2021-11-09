Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -163.63%.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

