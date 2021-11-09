Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,844 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

