Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $470,000 Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 319.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $37.3868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

