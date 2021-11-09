Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $136.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $127.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PZZA. Stephens increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Papa John’s International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.