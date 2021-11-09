Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

