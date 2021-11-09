Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.14.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

PRMRF opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.