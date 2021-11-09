Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

POU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources to an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.18.

TSE:POU opened at C$23.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.25. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.87 and a 52 week high of C$24.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 24.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,646.90. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total value of C$740,642.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,525 shares in the company, valued at C$657,619.04. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,054,643 over the last quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

