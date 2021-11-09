Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.08. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.