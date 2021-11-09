Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.70.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$35.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.46. The company has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.45. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$33.84 and a 12-month high of C$45.10.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.07%.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

