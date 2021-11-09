Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of PSYTF stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

