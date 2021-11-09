PAX Gold (PAXG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53.38 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,835.58 or 0.02721736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $331.86 million and $53.38 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00050319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00223206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00093000 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 180,791 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.