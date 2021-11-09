PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $291,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.49.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $212.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

