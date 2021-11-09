PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Connection from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $55.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

