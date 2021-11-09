Peanut (NUX) Trading Up 58% This Week

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar. Peanut has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00051007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00225622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00094688 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

