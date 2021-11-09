Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1685 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 100.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.4%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pembina Pipeline stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Pembina Pipeline worth $38,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.