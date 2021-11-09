Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$43.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$43.50 target price on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PPL. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.92.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$42.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.54. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$28.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -688.52%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$318,416. Insiders have acquired 267 shares of company stock valued at $9,662 over the last 90 days.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

