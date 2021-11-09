Pembina Pipeline’s (PPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. CSFB cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a neutral rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.92.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PPL stock opened at C$42.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.54. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$28.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.57 billion and a PE ratio of -117.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -688.52%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,416. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 267 shares of company stock valued at $9,662.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.