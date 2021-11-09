Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Roth Capital began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.18.

Shares of PENN opened at $58.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.45. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,994,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 728,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

