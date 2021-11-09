Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Market Capitalization Hits $1.29 Billion

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $51.81 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $18.76 or 0.00027437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00051066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.51 or 0.00224570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00094773 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO:PERP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,700,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

