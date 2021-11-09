Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,542 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Perrigo worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Raymond James upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

